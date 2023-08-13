ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video:  “All My Exes Always Returns” – Neo Brags About His Worth

BBNaija Ex Housemates Neo and Vee Shades Each Other After Ending Their Romantic Relationship

Neo, whose full name is Emuobonuvie Akpofure, had a serious talk with a fellow housemate in which he frankly admitted that his ex-girlfriends or exes frequently return to his life.

Neo, who was seated next to CeeC, stated that he had actively worked on self-improvement, allowing him to understand his current worth.

He underscored his genuineness by emphasizing that he was not deceiving anyone.

However, his speech inspired a slew of people with opposing viewpoints to flood the comments section with their thoughts.

Reacting to the post:

@puske25: “Make he nor worry, na vee go change the narrative.”

@Big Bammy: “Vee wey don move on, go see who she dey date naw you go call am bro, just dey play, Mr cap.”

@Maliya_nuhu: “My baby go and sleep oh. people go carry their mouth come for you now oh.”

@NORA: “This is what happened when a guys knows he’s fine.”

@ijele nwaanyi: “I can’t believe Vee dated this guy. tolanibaj they go use you do yeye.”

@keziah jones: “Vee no they come back ogar worth,come outside and see something first.”

@Slim Barbie: “Vee never come back shaa..we don get one fine handsome dude oo.”

@mee_zahara5: “Now this is the neo I know all this time his been foaming humble guy.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

