Video: “All I see is Big wizzy smile” – Adorable video of Wizkid’s children dancing to viral Amapiano song melts

An adorable video of Wizkid’s kids dancing to the well-known Amapiano song from South Africa recently went viral on the internet. Wizkid is an award-winning Nigerian musician.

The adorable video captured the moment when the singer’s youngest son, Zion, stood very close to the camera while watching his older brother Jada and another woman in the video.

The youngest son attempted to keep up with the brisk movements he saw in the background, but instead he was engrossed in the scene and exhibited some uncommonly tender cuteness.

As fans and followers flocked to the comment section, the attention-grabbing video elicited a variety of responses.

Some reactions are shown below:

flexy_1003 said, “Omoh Wizzy dey produce 😂❤️👏”.

__goodietuchuz said, “This caption is giving Nigerian mothers exclamation 😂”.

larrykiddo3 said, “Aj nd Zion 😂🖤🦅”.

emperor_olatunde said, “Smallest bird dey looklike what’s happening here Abeg 😂😍”.

pepe___969 said, “Dude is looking like wtf is going one 😂❤️”.