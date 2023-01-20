Video: All 30BG crew except 1 said No – Smade recounts how he got Wizkid to join Davido on stage UK stage in 2018
- In the wake of Wizkid showing interest and announcing his tour with Davido after his MLLE tour, there have been so many opinions on the new development.
Popular Nigerian show promoter, Smade has recounted how he managed to get Wizkid to join Davido on UK stage to perform in 2018.
Smade has shared the effort made to get Wizkid to perform with Davido on the same stage in the UK in 2018 although one of his crew members of OBO objected to his actions.
He wrote on his page:
“This was the show that took Afrobeats to the NEXT LEVEL #DAVIDOUKTOUR 2018 at Brixton Academy Brixton. One day I will tell the story of how I & @iamdonbazy got WIZKID into this show and how all 30BG crew said NO (we don’t want) except 1. Thank God I summoned the courage to whisper in David’s ear “WIZ is here”.
“That night was magical and one of the biggest nights for Afrobeats till date. The show also had amazing stars like Mr. EAZI, Nots, Nedu Americano, The Compozers Band & more For now let’s enjoy this good news from These Goats of Afrobeats. SPREAD LOVE.”