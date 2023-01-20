Video: All 30BG crew except 1 said No – Smade recounts how he got Wizkid to join Davido on stage UK stage in 2018

In the wake of Wizkid showing interest and announcing his tour with Davido after his MLLE tour, there have been so many opinions on the new development.

Popular Nigerian show promoter, Smade has recounted how he managed to get Wizkid to join Davido on UK stage to perform in 2018.

In the wake of Wizkid showing interest and announcing his tour with Davido after his MLLE tour, there have been so many opinions on the new development.

Smade has shared the effort made to get Wizkid to perform with Davido on the same stage in the UK in 2018 although one of his crew members of OBO objected to his actions.

He wrote on his page: