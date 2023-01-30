Video: Alex makes first social media appearance after messy drama with ex, Fancy Acholonu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Alex greeted his admirers a happy new year in his first Instagram post of the year.

The actor revealed that he will not be following through on his annual tradition of offering his supporters a pep talk this year.

Alex Ekubo, an actor, has made his debut appearance on Instagram following a messy social media feud with his ex, Fancy Acholonu.

After his ex-fiancée viciously shamed him for manipulating her, the star has been banned from all social media platforms. According to GISTLOVER the actor last posted on his Instagram page on December 30, 2022.

To soothe them, he created a hashtag where they can read his prior motivational speeches.