Video: Alex Ekubo compares Peter Obi to American ex-president, Barack Obama

Alex Ekubo compares Peter Obi to American ex-president, Barack Obama

  • Alex Ekubo, who is a proud supporter of Peter Obi avowed that Peter Obi’s winning the presidential election would be like Obama’s emergence as President of US.
  • He believes Obi’s victory would bring the same liberty Obama’s presidential victory brought to the entire Black race.


Actor, Alex Ekubo has compared Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi to US ex-president, Barack Obama.

Alex Ekubo, who is a proud supporter of Peter Obi avowed that Peter Obi’s winning the presidential election would be like Obama’s emergence as President of US.

For Alex, he believes Obi’s victory would bring the same liberty Obama’s presidential victory brought to the entire Black race.

“Peter Obi winning the Nigerian Presidency would do for Africa, what Barrack Obama’s emergence as President of the U.S.A did for the entire Black Race”.

