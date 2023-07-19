Video: “Akpi Of All People” – Lady Lands In ‘Trouble’ After Deflating Speed Darlington’s Car Tyres, In A Prank Gone Wrong
Speed Darlington, a Nigerian singer, got involved in an argument with a woman who attempted to prank him over a parking position.
The woman directed a man to deflate the tyres of Speedy’s car in a video that has now gone viral.
Speedy confronted the woman after discovering his tyres had been punctured, despite the fact that she had followed him on Instagram.
When Speedy kicked a sign behind the car and promised to deal with the woman, the argument heated up.
He said, “no parking what, you puncture four of my tyres, you smooke crack? I say are you maad?”
Then the lady asked him, “will you beat me?” Speedy replied her “maybe”.
@Mr_kay said: “Do you wanna beat me?
Akpi: MAYBE.”
@I_Am_Oluchi reacted: “On top our Benzo??? Una dey Whyne?”
@Sandyphina said: “Our benzo.”
@zuganbodyworks said: “Who go prank gods.”
@Puritylove reacted: “Maybe got me rolling on the floor.”
@Ednaveed reacted: “It the maybe for me.”
@shred commented: “Them de prank the GODS.”
@Boodaddy994 said:“Akpi no dey accept this kinda play.”
@Nenye.sum said: “Speed is in a good mood here Abeg.”
@Ladyparkistan commented: “Don’t prank my @user6512913255712 said: “Deh play; he’s from New York and they dgaf about nothing.”
Watch the video below: