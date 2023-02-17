Video: Ailing Actor Fadeyi Oloro cries out for help on Daddy Freeze’s IG Live, gets N3M gift from Pastor Tobi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega of Salvation Proclaimer Ministries Church, (SPAC Nation), has warmed the hearts of many online after he offered to assist ailing Yoruba actor, Fadeyi Oloro.

Fadeyi Oloro, is known for playing the role of a warhead or herbalist in movies which he does well.

The aged actor has unfortunately fallen on hard times and he turned to Media personality, Daddy Freeze for help.

The On-air-personality invited Fadeyi and Actor’s family member, to his LIVE programme. Daddy Freeze pledged 3 million naira towards the charity work and need to rehabilitate Baba’s yet to be completed building.

The UK-based cleric claimed to have known the veteran actor who blessed his childhood with lovely movies.

Pastor Adegboye pledged to assist the actor with the three million naira Daddy Freeze was planning to raise.

He also promised Fadeyi Oloro other goodies, with assurance of receiving the promised money soon.