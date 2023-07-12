ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Ahead Of Possible Fight with Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Trains with UFC Champions Israel Adesanya & Alexander Volkanovski

UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya on Tuesday night, July 11 shared photos of him training alongside billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Adesanya captioned the photos on Twitter; “No fugazi with Mark, this is serious Business.

The photos come after Zuckerberg and his rival, Elon Musk have mooted possibility of a fight, even as their social media platforms clash for supremacy.

“Battle of the billionaires” – Mark Zuckerberg accepts Elon Musk challenge to fight in cage match

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has accepted a cage match challenge from Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

After being subtly shaded by a Netizen, the Twitter founder challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a match on Wednesday.

Musk had taken a jab at Mark by implying that he wants to take over everything and would control the entire planet if he could.

One netizen responded by telling him that Mark is a professional Jiu Jitsu fighter with whom he would not want to mess.

“Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the ju jitsu now ,” the tweep wrote.

Reacting to this, Elon Musk noted that he’s up for a cage fight if the Facebook CEO is ready.

Mark, who reacted to this, accepted the challenge, as he asked Musk to send him the location.

He reposted a screenshot of the comment, and wrote:

“Send Me Location”.

