Video: “Age is just a number, I want to take you on a date” – Kunle Remi professes undying love for Kate Henshaw

Kunle Remi, a Nollywood actor, has taken a shot at veteran actress Kate Henshaw, asking her out on a date.

Kunle Remi took to his Facebook page to reveal that he has long been in love with Kate Henshaw and hopes to go on a date with her.

The actor took to his Instagram to share soothing photos of Kate Henshaw, declaring that age is just a number and that he wouldn’t mind taking her on a special dinner date just to admire her beauty while she eats.

“52!? Oh well Age is but a number.

I love you Kate … is it my fate to to take you on a date… I am at the gate waiting to take you to dinner at your favorite spots just to concentrate on your beauty while you eat food with great taste. Just give me the mandate to celebrate your birthday day with you oh my Kate the great.

Happy birthday @k8henshaw”.