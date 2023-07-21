ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Age is just a number, I want to take you on a date” – Kunle Remi professes undying love for Kate Henshaw

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 397 1 minute read

Kunle Remi, a Nollywood actor, has taken a shot at veteran actress Kate Henshaw, asking her out on a date.

Kunle Remi took to his Facebook page to reveal that he has long been in love with Kate Henshaw and hopes to go on a date with her.

The actor took to his Instagram to share soothing photos of Kate Henshaw, declaring that age is just a number and that he wouldn’t mind taking her on a special dinner date just to admire her beauty while she eats.

“52!? Oh well Age is but a number.

I love you Kate … is it my fate to to take you on a date… I am at the gate waiting to take you to dinner at your favorite spots just to concentrate on your beauty while you eat food with great taste. Just give me the mandate to celebrate your birthday day with you oh my Kate the great.
Happy birthday @k8henshaw”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 397 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “Fear every girl in choir” – Nedu Wazobia spills

33 mins ago

Video: ‘I am suffering’ – Actor, Ray Emodi laments, announces temporary break from acting

37 mins ago

Outstanding And Impressive Family Photoshoots Inspired By Mercy Johnson And Her Family

43 mins ago

At This Age, I Just Want To Do What’s Right Not What’s Cool. Let The Kids Breathe”-Seun Kuti

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button