Video: Age Fraud: “40 is the new 20”- Uche Elendu subtly responds Angela Okorie

Uche Elendu, a Nollywood actress, is unconcerned about the accusation leveled against her by her colleague, Angela Okorie.

Angela Okorie, according to GISTLOVERblasted her former friend Uche Elendu online for allegedly betraying her.

Recall that Uche Elendu celebrated her 40th birthday in style yesterday, and Angela Okorie was having none of it when it came to the age claim

Angela Okorie slammed Uche for lying about her age when she is actually 50 years old in what appears to be a deleted comment. It appears that the colleagues have an old age wound because the former called out the latter.

Angela Okorie prayed that the evil done by her colleague will continue to follow her till death.

She wrote, “Na God go punish am, make she no dey lie, she is 50 years. this thief, May all the evil she has done continue to follow her for the rest of her life Amen. Nonsense human being.”

Although is yet to make certain what led to their differences

Unbothered by Angela Okorie’s remarks, Uche Elendu’s insisted that she is 40.

While penning an appreciation note to her fans, she stated that 40 is the new 20.

“The way I’m dancing seeing all the love and encomiums showered on me yesterday…you all are simply amazing. I honestly didn’t know how much you all love me till yesterday. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! May my His honor you all… I will respond to all posts and messages myself. I love you all.

40 indeed is the new 20″.