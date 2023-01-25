Video: “After you don scatter my breast” – Mercy Eke to Chidi Mokeme as they get goofy in new video

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video making the rounds online has captured the moment reality TV star, Mercy Eke and Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme went goofy.

In the video, the duo were spotted holding each other closely as Mercy Eke revealed how the actor ‘scattered’ her body.

“After you don scatter my…..”, Mercy Eke said while pointing and holding her boobs.

However, she was stopped halfway by the actor who obliged her not to go further into details before they go viral.

This is coming shortly after Mercy Eke went viral for faking her age and lying to all her fans about her original date of birth.

My first reaction after I found out I’ll be playing ‘ashawo’ role – Mercy Eke

BBNaija season 4 star cum Nollywood actress, Mercy Eke has opened up on her reaction after finding out she will be playing an ‘ashawo’ role.

The talk of the town is still very much Shanty Town, the latest Nollywood series that hit Netflix and has been the buzz of the moment.

During a new sit down interview with Nollywire, reality TV star cum actress, Mercy Eke gave more insight into her character and how she felt when she discovered her role of a prostitute (ashawo).

Describing her character, Mercy Eke said:

“Jackie is a promising sex worker [laughs] There is no way you will put it. Jackie is a sex worker that got herself mixed up with Scar and got herself entangled with things that are not her business.”

Shedding light on her reaction, after finding out the character she was to play, she said: