Video: “After so much pain mixed with joy”- Bimbo Afolayan pens touching note to her daughter as she clocks 10

“My daughter is 10.

Happy 10th birthday my amazing Aliyah.

You are a true blessing in my life and I thank GOD every day for the gift of you.

A decade ago, you came into the world and brought so much joy and love with you.

I can’t forget when the doctor said, look at your baby, hold your baby.

That feeling, that very warm tears of joy that comes after so much pain mixed with the joy of seeing my firstborn child.

Ten years already? It seems just like yesterday you were learning to how to walk and talk.

I am so proud of the person you have become and can’t wait to see what the future holds for you.

Happy 10th birthday to the best daughter in the world.

My sweet girl.

My dear daughter.

I want you to know how much I admire your strength, intelligence, kindness above all your kind heart.

May you continue to be blessed.

May GOD continue to guide your paths.

You will never fall.

You will continue to be a blessing to your generation Almighty GOD I call your holy name. I ask for your infinite favor and mercy upon my child as I celebrate her birthday today I pray that the creator of heaven and earth bless her with all the earthly riches, long life, and prosperity in good health all the days of your life and allow you to shine bright like the sun forever.

Happy birthday Omo mummy”.