Video: After previously dumping her for side chics, Yewande Adekoya’s husband reconciles with her on birthday

  • Interestingly, Mr Abiodun Ishola Thomas has now reclaimed Yewande Adekoya as his wife and partner in his public birthday message to her.
  • Recall that GISTLOVER reported in 2022, that Yewande Adekoya confirmed that her marriage of 8 years crashed due to the infidelity on the part of the husband and continuous infliction of emotional abuse on the actress.
‘Love never clear for her eyes’- Nigerians slam Actress Yewande Adekoya for making excuses over her husband’s infidelity

Actress Yewande Adekoya’s estranged husband, Abiodun Thomas has made a reconciliatory attempt in his birthday message to her.

In 2022, Yewande Adekoya confirmed that her marriage of 8 years crashed due to the infidelity on the part of the husband, actor, and producer, Ishola Abiodun and continuous infliction of emotional abuse on the actress.

According to Yewande, her husband whom she truly loves, Ishola Abiodun has been emotionally abusing her for 14 years now by talking anyhow to her, not being there for her, and always being involved with different women.

Interestingly, Mr Abiodun Ishola Thomas has now reclaimed Yewande Adekoya as his wife and partner in his public birthday message to her.

“Happy birthday to my one and only wife, my iya ijebu my friend and partner, may God continue to bless everything that has to do with you, no evil shall come your way, you shall continue to live to proclaim the power of the living God, may your light never go dim by the special grace of God, enjoy your big day darling INU E A DUN, AYO E A KUN D’ALE”

Although the actress is yet to acknowledge his reconciliatory move, some colleagues in the industry have reacted.

