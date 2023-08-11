Video: “After Paying Her N1 Million” – Pere Vows To Scrap Venita Off His Movie Amidst Big Brother Naija House Drama

BBNaija All-stars housemate, Pere Egbi has announced his intention to remove fellow housemate Venita from a movie project they had collaborated on prior to entering the reality show.

This shocking choice comes after a recent heated exchange of insults between the two within the Big Brother house.

Pere and Venita’s spat erupted a few days ago during a rehearsal session in the Big Brother house.

The incident, which included verbal jabs and expletives, drew the attention of their housemates.

Outside of the Big Brother house, Pere is recognized for his film pursuits, and he expressed his anger with the issue during a candid talk with housemates Kiddwaya and Frodd at a pool party.

Kiddwaya, seeking clarity on the matter, inquired about the ongoing feud, noting that it seemed to have extended beyond the realm of typical house disagreements.

Frodd interjected, suggesting that Venita held strong negative sentiments towards Pere. However, he also pointed out that Venita was a prominent figure in Pere’s upcoming movie project.

In response, Pere shocked his fellow housemates with his firm decision to erase Venita’s involvement in the film.

See below;

Kiddwaya asked: “What is going on with you [Pere] and her [Venita]? I need to understand the dynamics now because this one is not house beef anymore. This is like outside issues. What’s going on?”

Frodd cut in: “She [Venita] actually f*cking hates your guts. But is she not your star in your movie?”

Pere added: “I’m scrapping her [Venita’s part] off. I mean, I will delete her name from the credit, I will delete her pictures. “I don’t mean to reshoot the movie o. I will promote the film but I will use other actors in the movie except her. I gave her N1 million to be on set for four days.”