Video: ‘After My Second Child, I’m Not Doing Again, I No Longer Want 4 Kids’ – Jane Mena Cries Out

popular social media Influencer and dancer, Jane Mena, has revealed that’s she’s no longer interested in having four kids as she said earlier in her marriage.

The social media Influencer who has only one child made this known while reacting to the story of a young lady who looked totally different and unlike her usual self-due to pregnancy.

Taking to the comment section of a blog post, Jane Mena wrote: “After my second, I am done. To think I wanted 4 kids 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

In 2022, Jane Mena and he lovely husband, Andre Plies, welcomed their first child together.

The Entertainer had announced the birth of her child via her verified Instagram handle.

She shared a video of herself and her husband holding hands with the baby’s feet also in view.

“A journey that started with the two of us has now brought in a new addition,” she wrote.

Mena neither disclosed the name nor the gender of the baby.

However, celebrities and fans took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents.

Born Usiwo Orezinena Jane, Jane Mena is a professional dancer and social media influencer.

She came in limelight in 2017 after participating in a dancing competition organised by Kcee, the singer.

Mena was in the public eye in September 2021 after Tonto Dikeh, the actress, accused Prince Kpokpogri, her ex-lover, of recording his intimate moments with the dancer.

Mena, who is married to Andre Plies, had denied Dikeh’s claim while describing it as “damaging and malicious”.

Through her solicitors, Mena had further demanded an immediate retraction of the allegation by Dikeh.

Mena demanded that Dikeh tender an apology and pay the sum of N500 million for the damages to her person.

The drama escalated in December of that year after the pair engaged in a heated war of words on Instagram.