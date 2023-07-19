Video: “After God, it’s money; money speaks” – Cubana Chief Priest’s dad says as he enters son’s Rolls Royce

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

As he enters his son’s multi-million naira Rolls Royce Cullinan, socialite, Cubana Chief Priest’s father says that money rules the world after God.

The celebrity bartender used his Snap Chat account to show how his father reacted after he climbed into the luxury car, which had a magnificently designed interior.

He examined the interior and was so moved by what he saw that he exclaimed, “After God, money is next in superiority.”

He went on to say that money speaks as he turned the wheels of the car and looked around the ride.

Remember that he requested to be referred to as ‘Ezemuo Rolls-Royce’ after receiving the car, which is said to be worth 350 million naira.

