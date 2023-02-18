Video: After eating my food, see wetin una spray me- Groom calls out guests for spraying torn N10, N20 notes at his wedding [Video]2 988060

A Nigerian man has called out guests at his wedding for spraying dilapidated notes on him during his wedding.

According to the man who held his wedding in Benin, Edo State, the guests didn’t treat him right despite eating at the venue and going home with souvenirs.

He showed off N10, N20 and N50 naira notes that he gathered after the occasion and noticed that most of them were partly torn or faded.







He called out the guests for being insensitive by eating food he spent money to make available only for them to give him damaged naira notes that he cannot spend.

In a video posted online, he asked the attendees if they have an idea of how much he rented the hall that was used for the wedding.

“See wetin una dey spend for Benin shey na money be this, Una come wedding una chop still pack drinks but see wetin una dey spread…For una eyes now una don spend money,” he lamented.

Reacting to the video, @shadyofficiall wrote: “More reason why you don’t need to impress everyone or do something elaborate when getting married.”

@june_bella04: “Forget dis naira scarcity. Na so E dey always be for Benin. The highest currency dey use in spraying is ₦20 and dey won’t spray more dan 500 hundred except guest who came from outside Benin.”