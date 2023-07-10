Video: After 18 Years of Marriage, Yul Edochie’s First Wife May Allegedly Files for Divorce

May Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, is said to have filed for divorce from him after 18 years of marriage.

May, Yul Edochie’s first wife, has been granted full custody of their three children, according to report.

According to reports, the court granted May Edochie full custody of their three children as well as complete custody of their mansion. The actor was reportedly warned by the court not to go near the property for fear of disturbing his first wife.

Gistlover had earlier reported that the actor has been fighting his first wife and also asked her not to return to Instagram to avoid being dragged again by social media users.

However, the wife ignored him as she informed Pete Edochie that most of her works are on Instagram and has to make a living.

However, an insider who has claimed to be a lawyer has disclosed that she earlier saw the wife of Yul Edochie at the court today filing a petition to dissolve her marriage. The source said the lawyer of May Edochie, divulged that Yul Edochie has refused to be served the divorce papers.

