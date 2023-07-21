ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Affliction shall not rise a second time” – Giddyfia speaks on shuning BBNaija All Stars

Giddyfia laments after certain BBNaija housemates failed to congratulate him on new business

Ex-BBNAIJA Season 7 housemate Gideon Nwawo, alias Giddyfia, has hinted that he will not be appearing in the reality show’s All-Stars version this month.

The reality star revealed his plans after his colleague, Deji, inquired whether he and Dotun had gone for the show because they hadn’t been responding to their messages.

Deji wrote, “This one wey Dotun and Giddyfia no dey reply my messages, abi dem dey go BBNaija all-stars”

Giddy reacted by rejecting the show, describing it as an affliction that won’t rise a second time.

He said, “Lol! Affliction shall not arise the second time my guy.”

Tacha Boldly Mocks BBNaija Organisers Over ‘Second Chance’ In All Stars Show

Ex-housemate of Big Brother Naija’s “Pepper Dem,” Tacha Akide, criticizes the show’s producers for giving former housemates a “second chance” in the All-Stars edition.

This comes amidst the promotion for the upcoming edition of the show where ex-housemates of the show get a chance to win a grand prize of N120M.

Tacha, who was disqualified during her time on the show, leaves a comment on the BBNaija ‘All Stars’ edition promotion by the show organizers.

“Some of your faves didn’t really have a chance before. Here is to second chances,” the tweet from DStv Nigeria stated.

In response, Tacha cleverly referenced the popular Telenovela movie, Second Chance, to express her criticism of the announcement

“Second Chance ko El Salvador ni,” she wrote in a quote to the organizers’ tweet.

