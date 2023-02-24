Video: Adunni Ade laments over inability to find her polling unit [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Actress, Adunni Ade has cried out over her inability to locate her polling unit ahead of General Election on Saturday, February 25th.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star revealed that she has done everything possible to locate her polling unit but all her efforts have been futile.

