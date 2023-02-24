Video: Adunni Ade laments over inability to find her polling unit [Video]
- Adunni Ade revealed that she has done everything possible to locate her polling unit but all her efforts have been futile.
- She stated that she has used Google map to trace her way around but it was all in vain.
Actress, Adunni Ade has cried out over her inability to locate her polling unit ahead of General Election on Saturday, February 25th.
Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star revealed that she has done everything possible to locate her polling unit but all her efforts have been futile.
Adunni Ade, who was driving in her car, stated that she has used Google map to trace her way around but it was all in vain.
It shouldn’t be this hard! I have done everything I can! Google maps having me run around like a headless chicken all in the name of finding polling unit! No one in this darn area knows where the polling units are! Can somebody? Anybody! Help me locate my EXACT POLLING UNIT @inecnigeria. Where is my polling unit??
Note: I have visited the location INEC directed me to but that belongs to a different polling unit. The last 3 numbers on your card determines the location. 019 is Idado, 020 is Agungi and so on. INEC locator is taking me to Idado. Which is false”.