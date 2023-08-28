Video: Adorable moment Adekunle Gold Tapped Simi’s bum as they danced together

Adekunle Gold and Simi, Nigeria’s beloved celebrity couple, have once again warmed hearts with a beautiful video.

The afrobeats singers recently uploaded a beautiful video in which they danced playfully together, making their fans happy.

Simi and Adekunle Gold can be seen swaying to the beat of a song in the video. Simi is dressed in a tiny bodycon gown, while Adekunle Gold is dressed casually in loose jeans and a tee. Simi taps Adekunle Gold’s bum as they dance close together, and he responds by tapping hers.

Simi laughed at this humorous conversation, and she swiftly adjusted her gown, which had hitched up during the dance.

Watch the delightful video here!

I don’t eat anything disgusting except it’s like a body part – Simi to husband Adekunle during a fun couple’s game

Simi and Adekunle Gold, one of Nigeria’s most popular celebrity couples, recently answered some amusing couple-related questions on tiktok.

The couple answered the questions honestly while lounging in the spacious living area and watching their daughter Deja play.

“Which one of you has to be right?”

Simi – “Probably me. But like…do I have to be right?”

“Is your partner as smart as they the are?”

“Hell yeah” They both affirmed boldly

When they were asked a question about dishonesty, simi revealed that dishonesty is not entertained in their household.

Things soon got heated and interesting when a question popped up which read,

“What is something your partner eats that you find repulsive?”

And while they both struggled to answer it, Simi revealed that she is a picky eater and so will not be found eating a repulsive food.

And then she added at the end of her of it” except it’s like a body part”.

The video ended abruptly after that. Netizens have expressed their delight in seeing a happy celebrity marriage in Nigeria while some others are pondering on what the “body part” she mentioned could mean.

Peep the reactions of some people below!

One denzela_chika “Meanwhile some people are busy populating the earth with various olosho all over the globe”

One _mis_faith

“Marriage no suppose dey too serious na una dey make an difficult”

One officialdimove

“Ladies! apart from money, choose a homely partner.”

One the foodnetworkng

“They said Partners that smart together smart together. Simi & AG jus fit,2 cray people!”

One barrrie_ write

“They live a normal life and I love it”