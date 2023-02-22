Video: Adesua Etomi pens special prayer as she marks her birthday[photo]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Actress cum singer, Adesua Etomi is feeling grateful as she marks another year today.

The mother to one child, decided to mark her special day in a unique way by taking to her personal Instagram account to celebrate with fervent prayers and also by sharing sizzling photograph that captured her radiance and beauty.

She wrote: Thank you God, Thank you for making me, me. The ‘Next level’ year.

Celebrities, fans and online lovers has gone ahead to celebrate the actress, pouring out their best wish to her.

crazeclown: Happy birthday our Susu ❤️❤️ we love youuuu

brodashaggi Happy Birthday Queen Susu 🎂😁❤️

thedorathybachor: World Susu Day, Happy Birthday Mama 😍❤️🥳🥳🍾🍾

iambisola: Susuuuuuuuuuuuuuu Happy Birthday sister Sussieeeeeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️

enioluwaofficial: Happy birthday, pretty pretty Queen! Love You!😍❤️

tobibakre: Looking like 16 years old somebody! Mama Z! Kimon!!!!!!