ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Adesua Etomi pens special prayer as she marks her birthday[photo]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Adesua decided to mark her special day in a unique way by taking to her personal Instagram account to celebrate with fervent prayers
  • Celebrities, fans and online lovers has gone ahead to celebrate the actress, pouring out their best wish to her.


Actress cum singer, Adesua Etomi is feeling grateful as she marks another year today.

The mother to one child, decided to mark her special day in a unique way by taking to her personal Instagram account to celebrate with fervent prayers and also by sharing sizzling photograph that captured her radiance and beauty.

She wrote: Thank you God, Thank you for making me, me. The ‘Next level’ year.

Celebrities, fans and online lovers has gone ahead to celebrate the actress, pouring out their best wish to her.

crazeclown: Happy birthday our Susu ❤️❤️ we love youuuu

brodashaggi Happy Birthday Queen Susu 🎂😁❤️

thedorathybachor: World Susu Day, Happy Birthday Mama 😍❤️🥳🥳🍾🍾

iambisola: Susuuuuuuuuuuuuuu Happy Birthday sister Sussieeeeeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️

crazeclown: Happy birthday our Susu ❤️❤️ we love youuuu

enioluwaofficial: Happy birthday, pretty pretty Queen! Love You!😍❤️

tobibakre: Looking like 16 years old somebody! Mama Z! Kimon!!!!!!

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Wumi Toriola acquires multi-million naira mansion in Lekki [Video]

48 mins ago

Video: “I can’t argue with you if you don’t own a property” – BNXN declares

54 mins ago

Video: Queen of Africow- James Brown channels ‘Beyoncé’ in birthday shoot [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: Uche Ogbodo faces backlash over comment on Ned Nwoko’s N20M gift to Halima Abubakar, she reacts

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button