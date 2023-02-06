Video: “Adesua Etomi always hated politics…it’s tough on one’s spouse” -Banky W pens appreciation note

Music boss cum politician, Banky W has penned an emotional note and public appreciation to his wife, Adesua Etomi for standing by him and sticking with him through his political journey and campaigns.

Sharing a video of them from their campaign with some women in Etiosa Lagos, Banky W recounted how Adesua Etomi used to hate politics but chose to support him with everything.

“Susu always hated politics… So when I began talking about the burden I had to run for office, I’m sure you can imagine how she felt. She said “Banky I know you, and I know your heart… and if you’re given an opportunity, I’m sure you would do a great job and make a difference… BUT politics in Nigeria is dirty and dangerous. And I don’t want anything to soil you or harm you.”

My response was that our politics will always remain dirty and dangerous if the good people always avoid it. If the people who truly care about the state of our country don’t begin to participate in politics then we will never turn things around. We have to move past pointing fingers and complaining…to doing something about it.

So Susu and I did a lot of talking and praying together, and thank God she finally agreed. So I began this journey…one that I would never have been able to withstand if she didn’t stand with me.

The life of a genuine public servant is tough. And it’s tough on your spouse too. There’s so much required of you… your time, talent and treasure… your sacrifice, tough skin and strength… your faith and finances. This much is certainly true – truly running for office, with the right intentions, is physically, emotionally, financially and spiritually the most draining thing you could ever do.

There’s no way I’d have been able to do this without Susu. So today please take a moment to help me say thank you to Mrs W. My friend and lover. My personal person and purpose partner.

Thank you Shuga. Thank you for everything. I love you, and I’m grateful to God for you.” Banky W wrote.