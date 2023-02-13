ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Adekunle set to give Ebuka Obi-Uchendu a run for his money as he applies to take over from him as Big Brother host

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 9 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Though his application was an informal one, the 27-year-old he tagged the official Big Brother Africa handle to let the organisers know that he is serious.
  • He publicly applied for a role through his official Twitter page as he declared that he is ready to replace the current host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in the future.


Popular Reality TV star, Adekunle Olopade, has indicated interest in becoming a host of Africa’s most popular reality show, Big Brother Naija.

The BBNaija ‘Level up’ finalist publicly applied for a role through his official Twitter page as he declared that he is ready to replace the current host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in the future.

Though his application was an informal one, the 27-year-old he tagged the official Big Brother Africa handle to let the organisers know that he is serious.

According to him, it might be time to start learning how the job is done from Ebuka and he is confident that he will do a good job well if he is considered.

He wrote;

“Might be time to start learning the ropes from @Ebuka. Fingers crossed and hoping to host the Big Brother Show one day @DStvNg @BBNaija. I think it’s something I can do.”

Previous articleWe’re waiting for your turn – Troll tells Anita Joseph over comment on Rihanna’s pregnancy, she fumes

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 9 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: No competition Girl, it’s only you, Laycon of BBNaija Shows off His New Girl

1 hour ago

Video: If A Man Really Loves You, He Will Never Get You a Valentines Gift – Jane Mena

3 hours ago

Video: Nigerian woman collapses as skit maker, Lord Zeus surprises her with N2 million [Video]

6 hours ago

Video: “You are already a masterpiece”- 2baba Idibia shows off his lover ahead of valentine

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button