Video: Adekunle set to give Ebuka Obi-Uchendu a run for his money as he applies to take over from him as Big Brother host

He publicly applied for a role through his official Twitter page as he declared that he is ready to replace the current host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in the future.







The BBNaija ‘Level up’ finalist publicly applied for a role through his official Twitter page as he declared that he is ready to replace the current host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in the future.

Though his application was an informal one, the 27-year-old he tagged the official Big Brother Africa handle to let the organisers know that he is serious.

According to him, it might be time to start learning how the job is done from Ebuka and he is confident that he will do a good job well if he is considered.

He wrote;

“Might be time to start learning the ropes from @Ebuka. Fingers crossed and hoping to host the Big Brother Show one day @DStvNg @BBNaija. I think it’s something I can do.”