Video: Adekunle rallies up housemates to sing for his ‘wife’ Venita, ask for forgiveness

Adekunle, a Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, was seen on tape singing to Venita with other inmates.

Recall how Venita and her love interest Adekunle split up after an argument Adekunle accused Venita of manhandling him and dragging him into the squalor of the residence.

Venita Akpofure was seen crying in the early hours of Wednesday as she bemoaned the hostility directed at her love interest, Adekunle, by an evicted roommate, Seyi.

In the late hours of yesterday, Adekunle collected some of the housemates, including NeoEnergy, Angel, Soma, and Pere, to sing with him and ask Venita’s forgiveness so they could return as couples.

Watch the video below…