Video: Adekunle Gold rejoices as 2015 prayer point comes to a reality after 8 years, cops brand new Land Rover

  • Adekunle Gold is the happiest man as his prayer of 2015 has finally come to a reality after 8 years.
  • In 2015, Adekunle Gold in his hit song, Pick Up, prayed to God to drive a range and thankfully, he has now been able to acquire one.

Massive congratulations are in order for popular singer, Adekunle Gold, for copping a brand new Land Rover.

The ‘High’ crooner took to his Instagram page to show off his new luxury million Naira worth whip as he posed with it at the car dealership.

Adekunle Gold also inserted a line from his hit 2019 single ‘Pickup’, where he prayed to own a Range Rover and ticked the prayer point off his list as he has finally acquired one. He captioned the post:

“#babaGodeminafewarange.”

