Video: Adekunle Gold gifts his wife, Simi a bouquet, jewelry, and cake for valentine [Video]

Adekunle Gold gifts his wife, Simi a bouquet, jewelry, and cake for valentine

  • In one of the videos, Simi could be heard calling one of her husband’s names, Mofuf while thanking him.
  • She also jokingly noted that she has never seen the type of cake he sent to her.


Nigeria singer, Adekunle Gold has gifted his wife, Simi a bouquet, jewellery and a cake for valentine’s day.

The beautiful mother of one took to her Instagram stories to share the lovely gift from her husband while gushing about him.

In one of the videos, Simi could be heard calling one of her husband’s names, Mofuf while thanking him. she also jokingly noted that she has never seen the type of cake he sent to her.

Adekunle Gold and Simi get new tattoos to celebrate their wedding anniversary

In celebration of their 4th wedding anniversary, Adekunle Gold and Simi joined the list of celebrities who go the extra mile to affirm their love with the use of tattoos.

Adekunle Gold fondly referred to now as ‘Tio Tequilla’ took to his Instagram stories to share a video of his hand and that of his wife while showing off the tattoo.

The ‘High’ crooner has a drawing of a flower in his hand while Simi’s tattoo comes with written words which read “this flower bloomed in April” with a little flowery drawing beside it.

Adekunle Gold and Simi recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on 9th January 2019. They are blessed with a two-year-old daughter, Adejare Kosoko.

