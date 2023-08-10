Video: Adekunle Goes Head-To-Head with Pere in Heated Clash

Within the confines of the ‘All Stars’ reality show house, a violent dispute erupted between two famous housemates, Adekunle and Pere, over an apparently trivial directive during a video shoot.

The incident, which occurred while the housemates were preparing for a native-themed video shoot, swiftly evolved into a brawl that stunned both the participants and the viewers.

The catalyst for the clash was Pere’s decision to forcefully remove the cap from Venita Akpofure’s head and place it on Kiddwaya.

As tensions flared, Pere’s anger-fueled instructions ruffled more than just feathers among the housemates.

Adekunle, a popular reality star known for his cool temperament, was among the first to come to Venita’s rescue.

Adekunle’s eruption came in the form of a pointed reminder that the housemates were not professionals and weren’t being compensated for their performances.

His vocal objection to Pere’s authoritarian directive quickly escalated the situation, leading to a verbal showdown that showcased Adekunle’s seldom-seen fiery side.

The tension reached its peak as Adekunle’s anger escalated, prompting him to unleash his frustration in Pere’s direction.

Video footage that surfaced online captured the explosive moment, showing Adekunle visibly enraged and struggling to break free from the grasp of fellow housemates who intervened to prevent a physical altercation.

See below;

In other news, Big Brother Naija All Stars house, housemate Whitemoney has taken a strong stand against preventing physical altercations among the contestants.

Following a recent altercation between Angel and Ilebaye that nearly led to the former’s voluntary exit from the house, Whitemoney delivered a stern warning to his fellow housemates during a morning chat with Adekunle and Soma