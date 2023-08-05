Video: Address Yul’s marital scandal and leave Tonto Dikeh, others alone – Uche Maduagwu blasts Pete Edochie

Uche Maduagwu, a Nigerian actor known for inciting controversy, has openly expressed his dissatisfaction in his esteemed senior colleague, Pete Edochie, for making offensive remarks regarding female actresses during a recent interview.

In a recent interview on the ‘WithChude’ podcast, Edochie discussed the recent incidence of broken marriages in Nollywood.

He alluded to the unsuccessful marriages of Chioma Akpotha, Ireti Doyle, and Tonto Dikeh.

According to the 76-year-old actor, most ladies believe that the grass is greener on the other side.

Pete also spoke in proverbs about his son’s marital saga, Yul Edochie.

In the snippet Chude shared on TikTok, Pete said, “He who fetches ant-infested firewood, should be ready to host the lizards for a feast”.

Uche Maduagwu was irritated by Pete’s unwillingness to speak and shed light on Yul’s marital troubles, as well as his nonchalant attitude when mourning the death of his Kambilichuckwu. Pete was accused of preferring his son over May Edochie.

The actor further maintained that Pete’s remarks regarding Tonto Dikeh, Ireti Doyle, and Chioma Akpotha’s failed marriages are unimportant because these actresses are successful in their careers despite their previous relationship difficulties.

When asked about Yul’s controversial second marriage to Judy Austin, Pete wisely opted to veil his comments in perplexing metaphors and intriguing fables, according to Uche.

He wrote;

“Focus on your PIKIN DISGR*CEFUL actions in Marriage, not these great actresses Matter.

“Marriage is supposed to be Enjoyed, not ENDURED. I wept Bitterly after #watching Sir PETE interview, so INSENSITIVE, instead of Boldly criticizing WETIN him PIKIN do him #Wife of more than 16 years of Blissful #Marriage by giving Colleague #Movie Location BELLE, instead of criticizing how him PIKIN Dey do #dance and singing #videos with Judy on social media even when MAY Dey MOURN, you are focusing on Tonto Dikeh, Aunty IRETI and Chioma that are now Fulfilled and spiritually Prosperous. Seriously?”