Video: Adaora, Governor Soludo’s Daughter Gets Engaged to Her Man

Adaora, the first daughter of Anambra State Governor Prof. Charles Soludo, has announced her engagement to her man, Arinze.

 On Friday night, August 25, 2023, she posted photographs from the romantic proposal on her Instagram handle.

“Allow me to introduce you to the love of my life,” she captioned the post.

“I know Doyin likes me”- Kiddwaya confidently reveals

Recently evicted Big brother All stars housemate, Kiddwaya has shed some light on how he really feels about Doyin.

Kiddwaya was asked during an interview with Pop central tv about his relationship with Doyin, and how he feels about her and he had this to say,

“I don’t have an issue with Doyin”

Host – “So, do you think she has a problem with you?”

Kiddwaya – “You know when girls like a guy…”

Host – “You think Doyin likes you?”

This revelation only made the interviews laugh with Kiddwaya beaming confidently.

Kiddwaya – “I don’t think. I know. 90% of the house likes me. The only 1% is biggie.”

