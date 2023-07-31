Video: Actress,Tonto Dikeh wins hearts as she blesses amputees with prosthetic legs

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has won the hearts of her admirers with her compassion for humanity.

The mother of one plans to provide prosthetic legs to three amputees.

She expressed her desire to assist the men get back on their feet by releasing a video of them dancing despite their infirmity.

“I watched 3 videos last night.

This was one of it and something spoke in me to do more.

Don’t know what did.

But I would love to buy these 3 beautiful gentlemen a prosthetic leg for each of them.

If they are willing to receive[email protected] is ready for positive change.

Please help me look for them.

They can reach me at [email protected] or through my management @wynerzmanagement or MY SON @henrysklue.

Thanks and happy Sunday”.

“Wasted half my life being sad for no reason” — Tonto Dikeh

Meanwhile Tonto Dikeh, a seasoned Nollywood actress, is ecstatic as she discovers happiness and openly discusses how she wasted a few years of her life by being depressed.

The single mother revealed this in a post on her Instagram page as she thought back on the new path she had taken.

Tonto Dikeh acknowledged that she had once felt unnecessarily depressed for a sizable portion of her life. She acknowledged that thinking too much often results in being right.She also said that, having made the decision to move past the confinement phase, she is naturally inclined to enjoy life going forward.“The crazy part about being an overthinker is that you will be right the whole time. I use to be a worrier and wasted half my life been sad for no reason. BUT NOWWWWWW WE OUTSIDEEEEE. IDAN IS BUILT FOR ENJOYMENT ONLY,” she wrote.