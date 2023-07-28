Video: “Actresses no dey use eye see fine boy” – Chinenye Nnebe stirs reactions over video of her and Chidi Dike

Recently, Nollywood actress Chinenye Nnebe teamed up with rising star Chidi Dike for a new film.

Chinenye Nnebe was spotted feeding Chidi Dike on a movie set in a widely shared video.

However, a Facebook user going by the name Mazi Jude Pondis interpreted the amusing gesture differently.

Popular Nollywood actress Chinenye Nnebe has been teasing on social media from influencer Mazi Jude Pondis for her actions toward the quickly ascending actor Chidi Dike.

The social media analyst and critic attacked Chinenye Nnebe and all Nollywood actresses on Facebook, alluding to their promiscuous lifestyle.

On a movie set, Chinenye Nnebe was shown in the film feeding Chidi Dike while they both giggled and gagged.

Chidi Dike is a quickly growing movie star whose reputation skyrocketed after she starred in the hugely successful film “Better Half,” which was made by Ruth Kadiri. In the film, Chidi Dike portrayed romance in a wonderful way, which had most of the women swooning and drooling over him.

Insinuating that Chinenye Nnebe’s also has an eye for the actor, Pondis wrote:

“Nollywood actresses no dey use eye see fine boys now. Diswan Chinenye Nnebe is feeding Chidi Dike offset, I hope she knows what she’s doing o because she’ll have her fellow ladies to contend with. Hmmm even the way she’s looking at the newest fine boy actor is giving ‘ I’ m crushing on you’ vibes. Almost every actress right now want to be onset with Chidi collecting kisses and romances. Make dem sha no overwork this guy o. Every lady is crushing on this guy right now no be joke. “

