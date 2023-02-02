Video: Actress Simisola Gold arrested by ICPC for selling new naira notes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports, Simisola Gold, birth name, Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi Esther, with Twitter handle @SimisolaofLala, had been arrested for selling new naira notes on social media.

Nollywood actress and popular slay queen, Simisola Gold has been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, for selling new naira notes.

According to reports, Simisola Gold, birth name, Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi Esther, with Twitter handle @SimisolaofLala, had been arrested for selling new naira notes on social media.

This was contained in a statement signed by ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua in Abuja on Wednesday night, February 2nd, 2023. The statement said the arrest was as a result of intelligence received which led the ICPC operatives to seek out and promptly arrest the suspect.