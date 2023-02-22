Video: Actress Ruth Kadiri calls out man who was snatched by his babymama’s friend

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reacting Ruth Kadiri said that only a man who has no self worth will allow himself to trend for being snatched.







Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has weighed in on the trending story of a man who was allegedly snatched by his babymama’s friend.

Defending herself, Arin sated that she has never been friends with Munira as Munira was envious of her. She accused the mother of one of badmouthing her to her baby daddy, which led them to struck a relationship m

As the news went viral, Ruth weighed in into the story.

Calling out the man, she said that only a man who has no self worth will allow himself to trend for being snatched.

Advising ladies as well as Munira, she told them to refrain from fighting for a man who has no value.

Ruth Kadiri pointed out how a man who has sense will never publicly humiliate anyone for another person.