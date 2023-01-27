Video: Actress Omotunde Adebowale ‘Lolo’ recounts her near death experience as she survives a fire scare

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Omotunde Adebowale, also known as Lolo, Nollywood actress and OAP, has described how she survived a gas explosion. The actress from Jenifa Diary said that Thursday, January 26th, was dreamlike for her and that she has come to terms that God spared her and her daughter’s lives.

She narrated that she tried to make sauce for her daughter who came home from school with a health issue. Lola stated that when she attempted to bleach the oil, the frying pan caught fire.

Instead of asking for assistance, she trusted the Holy Spirit to help her fix things for her, which He accomplished.

“Yesterday was surreal for me and I am just coming to terms with what God delivered me and my daughter from. Just help me say ‘incredible God’,” said the renowned actress.

“My daughter came home from school with a health scare but God made sure that the lie of the devil was his to carry first… And I thank God. I was trying to make a special sauce for her to take to school and I wanted to bleach the oil. So, we closed the kitchen door so that fumes would not enter the living room. As she opened the kitchen door, the frying pan was on fire already burning to the kitchen roof. All I shouted was Holy spirit help me. I that would usually panic was calm I kept saying, “Help me Holy Spirit”; and we kept knowing what to do. I didn’t call anyone Ara and I arrested the situation with the help of God and the fire was averted.

Read Also: Actress Bimbo Akintola gives reasons why Tinubu is the best presidential candidate for Nigeria

“I have growing children, so my kitchen is full of plastics. The gas was outside. I first switched off the gas, put off the burner, wet a big towel and covered the frying pan. I can’t believe I didn’t panic and Ara didn’t. Unbelievable. Our combination naturally would have gone to panic mode but as we left this morning, she said something that struck me. [email protected]_ara said, “Mum when I called from school all you said was ‘Holy Spirit’. You started to pray and when this happened too all you said was ‘Holy Spirit’ and you started to pray.

“The enemy has already lost because this is that Year for me and I’d have all that God has promised. Please if you don’t have anything to thank God for just thank God for me. Indeed, I serve a living God who his able to keep his own.

OBA Awon OBA I am not ashamed to call you father and Jesus my savior. THANK YOU ABBA”.

The post Actress Omotunde Adebowale ‘Lolo’ recounts her near death experience as she survives a fire scare appeared first on 1st for Credible News.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip