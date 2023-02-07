ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Actress, Omotola Ekeinde marks 45th birthday with jaw-dropping, ageless photos

  • Sharing the stunning photos, Omotola Ekeinde expressed how joyful she is to be turning a new age.

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has set the internet on fire with her birthday photos.

The mother of four, who turns 45 today, February 6, has shared jaw dropping photos on her Instagram page. There is no doubt that Omotola isn’t aging at all.

Sharing the stunning photos, the movie star expressed how joyful she is to be turning a new age.

“+1. Joyful”.

Omotola Ekeinde confirms relocation overseas

Last year that Omotola Ekeinde had confirmed her relocation overseas with her family.

In a report via the Nation, the actress revealed that she and her family have relocated to the US.

According to the publication, the actress and her family were spotted during a church service in West Hollywood on Sunday, September 24.

When asked if she was on holiday in the US, Omotola responded saying she and her family live in US.

“No, we live here now”.

