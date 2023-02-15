Video: Actress Nancy Iheme hypes bestie, Mercy Eke over huge cash gift for valentine

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nancy Iheme shared a screenshot of the bank alert of one million naira she had received and thanked the reality star for the gift.

The thespian, who was recently called out by Sandra Iheuwa for reportedly having an affair with her husband, boasted about having rich friends.







Actress Nancy Iheme has hyped her friend, BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke over the monetary gift she received for Valentine’s Day.

The thespian, who was recently called out by Sandra Iheuwa for reportedly having an affair with her husband, boasted about having rich friends.

She said that Mercy Eke, fondly known as Lambo, is among her many rich friends.

Nancy Iheme shared a screenshot of the bank alert of one million naira she had received and thanked the reality star for the gift.

She wrote: “I have rich friends and Lambo is one of them…..I love you so much.”





GISTLOVER recalls Nancy Iheme reacted after businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, accused her of having an affair with her now estranged husband, Steve Thompson.

Sandra had earlier laid the hefty allegation against Nancy after the latter bragged about sleeping with her boyfriend more than four times in a day.

Sandra had asked if the men she sleeps with include married men, to which Nancy responded by asking Sandra if she has a husband.

“I do 4 times with my man in a day. If it’s sweet you no go count am”, she had stated.

Responding, Sandra asked:

“Does that include someone’s husband?”

Iheme didn’t take the question lying down as she fired back at Sandra, asking:

“Do you have a husband”

This stirred reactions from netizens who seemed to be aware of Iheme’s alleged affair with Sandra’s husband.