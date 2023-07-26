Video: Actress, Mo Bimpe pens deep apology to Ekiti State University

Nollywood actress Adebimpe Oyebade, popularly known as Mo Bimpe, has apologized profusely to Ekiti State University (EKSU) for her absence from the institution’s esteemed Theatre and Media Arts Department’s induction ceremony.

The actress, who is the wife of Lateef Adedimeji and a graduate of the university, apologized profusely and promised to make amends to the faculty and students in the future.

Mo Bimpe acknowledged the significance of her alma mater and her affection for the institution in her statement. She emphasized that being called upon by the university is always a source of great joy for her and represents growth and support for her academic roots.

Mo Bimpe’s apology was met with a considerable degree of disappointment among the staff and students of the Theatre and Media Arts Department, who had eagerly anticipated her presence at the event.

In her pledge to make amends, the actress promised to compensate the university in “better folds” in the future.

She wrote;

“Truly humans plan, but God is the best Planner. I am a proud alumna of the prestigious Ekiti State University, and I am always glad when called upon, as it indicates growth and love.I tender sincere apologies to the staff and students of the Theatre and Media Arts Department for my inevitable absence at this year’s induction ceremony, due to unforeseen circumstances. While I crave your peaceful indulgence, I promise to make it up in better folds”.

See below;