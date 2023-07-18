Video: Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe reportedly arrested over alleged N700m fraud

Mimi Orjiekwe, a Nollywood actress, was reportedly arrested and detained on Monday night by The Special Fraud Unit (SFU) Ikoyi, Lagos state, for allegedly failing to deliver a contract worth N700,000,000 awarded to her by a businessman, Mr Micheal Diongoli.

According to Cuttie Julls, a blogger, Mr Micheal Diongoli paid Mimi Orjiekwe a total of N700 million (seven hundred million naira) directly to secure the procurement contract to supply specific household interior-design furniture items, but she failed to deliver.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Mimi Orjiekwe has been on the run for nearly two months since receiving the N700 million naira from the Businessman.

Sharing details of her arrest on Instagram, Cuttie Julls wrote, “It’s largely rumoured in Mimi’s close circus that the actress had previously mentioned to few that she was confident Mr Michael Diongoli would remain behind bars for a long time when he had issues with the Nigerian Interpol.

“Guess fate got on the wrong side of Mimi as Michael Diongoli has been released by the Interpol and has been expecting Mimi to complete the job he paid her for but all efforts have been unsuccessful as Mimi is suspected to have used the money for other personal interests.”

This prompted Mr Micheal Diongoli to petition the Ikoyi law enforcement police department for assistance in locating and apprehending Mimi Orjiekwe.

Mimi’s arrest comes just three days after she celebrated her 14th birthday on Instagram with adorable photos.