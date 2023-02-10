Video: Actress, Mercy Johnson reveals her biggest fear about her kids

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During the latest episode of Mercy Johnson‘s show, Mercy’s Menu, Mercy struck up a conversation with Shaffy Bello who was a guest on her show.

The conversation between the two women navigated from motherhood to acting.







Nigerian actress and mother of four, Mercy Johnson has opened up about her biggest fear about her kids.

During the latest episode of Mercy Johnson‘s show, Mercy’s Menu, the mother of four struck up a conversation with Shaffy Bello who was a guest on her show.

The conversation between the two women navigated from motherhood to acting. During the discussions, Shaffy Bello opened up on the difficulty of leaving her children to come and pursue an acting career in Nollywood.

Her revelation made Mercy Johnson reveal her biggest fear about her kids.

Mercy Johnson said;