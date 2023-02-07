Video: Actress Funke Akindele Weeps Uncontrollable As She Loses Mother

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress and politician Funke Akindele is in mourning moosd as she loses her lovely mother.

According to a statement released by Olubunmi Akindele, on behalf of the family, Funke Akindele’s mum passed on Tuesday, February 7.

Praying for her soul, Olubunmi stated that the family would communicate her funeral rites in due time.

“It is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty that the ADEBANJO and AKINDELE families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother and sister. DR. R B ADEBANJO-Akindele which occured on Tuesday 07 February 2023.

May her gentle soul begin its rest eternal in peace. Amen. Obsequies in honour of her passing shall be announced in due course.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen”

How a personal issue affected me, broke me on my day of victory – Funke Akindele spills

Actress, Funke Akindele has recounted the major challenge she encountered while on the set of Battle of Buka street.

Opening up in a video recording, the politician spilled that it was the last day of filming and was supposed to be a day of victory because the movie shoot was finally coming to end but it turned out to be the saddest day of her life.

According to Funke Akindele, a personal issue affected her, broke her, and made her very sad but she summoned up the courage to continue shooting.

“The major challenge while shooting Battle on Buka street was the famous market scene, a scene I filmed when I was very sad. It was one of my saddest days on earth, something very personal happened, I broke down heavily and I couldn’t film and I told myself Funke, challenges will come but don’t let them deter you, so I braced up, summoned up courage and filmed the scene, I had started well and needed to end it well too and it was the last day on set, whatever you do, challenges will come, always pray for strength to keep it on cos it won’t always be easy”