Video: Actress Debbie Shokoya finally breaks silence on her countenance in proposal video

Nollywood actress, Debbie Shokoya has finally broken her silence on her engagement.

The actress got proposed to by her boyfriend on Valentine’s Day. However, her countenance left many believing her relationship was toxic.

Dispelling the rumours, Debbie Shokoya shared a video of her getting glammed as she showed off her engagement ring. The soon to be MRS flaunted her engagement ring, while beaming with smiles.

We can consider this as Debbie Shokoya’s form of dispelling any rumours of an unhappy relationship.