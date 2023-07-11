Video: Actress, Damilola Adegbite reveals why she divorced Chris Attoh after two years

Beautiful Nollywood actress Damilola Adegbite has spoken openly about the breakdown of her marriage to Ghanaian movie star Chris Attoh.

After welcoming a son together in 2014, the movie stars wed in a private ceremony in 2015. Chris and Damilola met on the set of the award-winning soap opera “Tinsel.”

The actress explained why she divorced Chris in an interview with well-known journalist Chude Jideonwo, saying that they came to the realization that “love is not enough.”

In September 2017, the couple divorced. But Damilola emphasized that she does not regret getting divorced from her ex-husband.

The single mother continued by saying that she only has regard for Chris Attoh because he is the father of her son.

Damilola said; “Love is not enough. When you meet somebody and you want to spend your life with them, love is just one of the qualities that you need. But it is not everything.”

Not Every Marriage Is Ordained By God – Damilola Adegbite Speaks On Failed Marriage

Popular Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite, is not keeping quiet about her failed marriage with Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh.

The actress discusses how her career turned out to be a walk in the park and how she was able to come out of her marriage scandal strong.

The former ‘Tinsel’ star in a chat indicated that she hasn’t regretted their decision to go their separate ways.

Unexpectedly for the actress, this perfect haven came crashing down three years into the marriage, and the news of it had gone viral.

According to her, love is not enough and that is the mistake a lot of prospective suitors make during courtship.

She said the ultimate ingredient that binds partners together and makes them inseparable is not love.

Damilola reiterated that she has drawn valuable lessons from the failed marriage which could shape her future engagement with other potential suitors.

“My marriage didn’t work but I learned a massive lesson from that experience and it is that love is not

when you meet someone you want to spend the rest of your life with, love is not enough…for me it is done, the only regard I have for him now is that he is the father of my son, I don’t regret anything,”

Adegbite said.

She goes further to distinguish the popular marriage mentality from hers and how it doesn’t fit into her lifestyle. According to her, a failed marriage is not the tragedy people make it out to be.