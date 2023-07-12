Video: Actress Cynthia Okereke reportedly dies a year after kidnappers release

Cynthia Okereke, a veteran Nollywood actor, died a year after being kidnapped.

Joseph Okechukwu, a colleague in the entertainment business, broke the sad news.

The filmmaker claimed that he was about to purchase Cynthia Okereke’s plane ticket to visit America when she tragically passed away on Tuesday night.

“REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come finish what we started only to here you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times. I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t.

For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around. I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me.

Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory,” he wrote.

Recall that on Friday, July 29, 2022, the late actress and Clemson Cornel were abducted while traveling to and from a filming location in Ozalla, Enugu State.

The announcement was made by actor Monalisa Chinda, who also serves as the Director of Communications for the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

She said that after the actors’ families verified that they hadn’t returned from the shoot, the actors were listed as missing.

They were eventually freed, though, after a few days with the underworld’s men.