ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Actress Cynthia Okereke reportedly dies a year after kidnappers release

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 363 1 minute read

“No Water, No Food For A Week” – Actress Cynthia Okereke Narrates Ordeal In Kidnapper’s Den [Video]

Cynthia Okereke, a veteran Nollywood actor, died a year after being kidnapped.

Joseph Okechukwu, a colleague in the entertainment business, broke the sad news.

The filmmaker claimed that he was about to purchase Cynthia Okereke’s plane ticket to visit America when she tragically passed away on Tuesday night.

“REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come finish what we started only to here you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times. I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t.

For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around. I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me.

Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory,” he wrote.

Recall that on Friday, July 29, 2022, the late actress and Clemson Cornel were abducted while traveling to and from a filming location in Ozalla, Enugu State.

The announcement was made by actor Monalisa Chinda, who also serves as the Director of Communications for the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

She said that after the actors’ families verified that they hadn’t returned from the shoot, the actors were listed as missing.

They were eventually freed, though, after a few days with the underworld’s men.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 363 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

BBN’s Pere, Others React As C-Cee Shares Adorable Photos Of Herself

12 mins ago

Destiny Etiko Flaunts Her Beauty In New Photos

25 mins ago

I Lived With Charly Boy The First Time I Moved Back To Nigeria – Uriel Oputa

39 mins ago

Sad: Nollywood Actress Cynthia Okereke Is Dead

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button