Video: Actress Bimbo Ademoye reacts to speculations of being the mother of a boy in her video

Popular Nigerian Actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has reacted to a claim that she has a child following a new video of her recent outing.

All work and no play makes the average person least excited and this seems to be the mantra Bimbo has been living by in the past few days.

The Nollywood star is no doubt, a hard worker, in the entertainment industry and her recent hotel trip is just what she needed to unwind and have the perfect girl time.

Just recently, Bimbo spent few days in an exquisite hotel and took fans through her experience, via her official Instagram page.

She shared a time-out video with a little boy whom she refers to as her baby, having a good time by the swimming pool and enjoying other activities in the hotel.

A fan took to her Instagram post and commented on Bimbo’s relationship with the boy;

Fan wrote;

“Didn’t know you have a son! Bless him”

Reacting, Bimbo said;