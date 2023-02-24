ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Actor Sisi Quadri wails uncontrollably as he loses mother [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • The video he posted online also captured his mother’s funeral which was in accordance to Islamic rites.
  • The comic actor announced the sad news on his Instagram page on February 22nd.


Nollywood actor, Quadri Oyebamiji popularly known as Sisi Quadri has lost his beloved mother.

The comic actor announced the sad news on his Instagram page on February 22nd.

Though not disclosing the cause of her death, Sisi Quadri was seen in weeping uncontrollably as family surrounded him.

The Yoruba actor, who couldn’t believe his beloved mother was dead, was lamenting to the sympathisers.

The video he posted online also captured his mother’s funeral which was in accordance to Islamic rites.

In his farewell note to her, an heartbroken Sisi Quadri promised to keep her in his heart.

“My mummy is dead. I can’t believe she’s out of my entire life. I miss you mummy and you will always be in my heart”.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “Don’t earn permanent enemies because of a temporary situation”- Yetunde Bakare advises ahead of election

2 hours ago

Video: BBNaija’s Phyna receives adorable pet gift from fans

2 hours ago

Video: Our relationship is for traveling and enjoyment – Iyabo Ojo on whether she plans to have kids with Paul Okoye [Video]

3 hours ago

Video: “I am a fearless soul”- Tonto Dikeh announces amid cease-and-desist letter from ex-husband, Churchill

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button