Video: Actor Sisi Quadri wails uncontrollably as he loses mother [Video]

The video he posted online also captured his mother’s funeral which was in accordance to Islamic rites.

Nollywood actor, Quadri Oyebamiji popularly known as Sisi Quadri has lost his beloved mother.

The comic actor announced the sad news on his Instagram page on February 22nd.

Though not disclosing the cause of her death, Sisi Quadri was seen in weeping uncontrollably as family surrounded him.

The Yoruba actor, who couldn’t believe his beloved mother was dead, was lamenting to the sympathisers.

In his farewell note to her, an heartbroken Sisi Quadri promised to keep her in his heart.