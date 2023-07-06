Video: Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, ‘RMD’ surrenders his life to God as he turns 62

Richard Mofe Damijo, better known as RMD, a Nollywood actor, has given his life to God as he turns 62 today, July 6.

RMD shared a dark-themed photo of himself wearing white clothing on his Instagram page, in which he also expressed his gratitude and shock.

He gave God his life in surrender and prayed for God to use him when he was ready.

“THIS IS 62!

Overwhelmed!

Completely grateful and thankful.

God I surrender.

Use me!

I’m ready.

Again and again

Enable me!”.

“Best birthday present”- RMD excited as he joins Oscar Academy’s new members

Richard Mofe Damijo, also known as RMD, a Nollywood actor, has expressed his delight at joining the Oscars Voting Academy.

The veteran has been invited to the Academy’s new member list, along with Shola Dada, Jade Osiberu, and CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi.

RMD welcomed the news as the nicest birthday present on his Instagram page, stating that his birth month, July, comes with perfection and plenty of gifts.

RMD mentioned how he continued receiving compliments but didn’t know what to think of the news until he confirmed it.

“I just kept seeing messages of congratulations but I didn’t know what to make of it. My people did some digging and they confirmed it is on their official website. So, it’s official. Congratulations are in order!

Best Birthday present comes early! July my birth month comes not only with perfection but plenty gifts!

Ps, I don’t know my sponsors for this yet but when I do I will say thank you again. My heart is glad!”.