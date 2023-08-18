Video: Actor, Nkem Owoh set to bury 24-years-old daughter, two months after her demise

Nollywood Veteran actor, Nkem Owoh and his family are set to bury his second daughter, Kasisochukwu.

News broke that the veteran lost his daughter on June 28, after a brief illness.

According to reports online, the 24-year-old had passed away after battling liver cancer.

Nearly two months after her demise, her family is set to bury her on August 24th. Though her father didn’t announce the tragic news on his Instagram page nor release a statement on her burial, fliers of the burial arrangements have been making rounds online.

The young deceased would be buried at her father’s hometown in Enugu State.

“The family of Nkem Owoh (Osuofian) of Umunevo Owonta of Umungwu clan in Amagu village, Udi town, Udi Local Government, Enugu State, regret to announce the death of our daughter. The deceased will be buried on August 24”.