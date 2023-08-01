Video: Actor Musiliu Ajikanle dies in his sleep, weeks after receiving N3million for treatment

Musiliu Ajikanle, a Nollywood actor, has passed away.

According to reports, the Yoruba actor who had been suffering from a stroke for more than seven years passed away suddenly.

According to sources, Musiliu Akisanya died on Sunday night while sleeping.

His son confirmed the information to a blog and disclosed that his father had been buried in Muslim tradition.

Only a few weeks ago, philanthropic clergyman Pastor Gabriel raised more than N3 million for his medical costs. Now comes word of his passing.

This year, the Yoruba entertainment sector has been shaken by death news. from Murphy Afolabi, Iyabo Oko, and Fadeyi Oloro, among others.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu reportedly passes away

In other news Brymo Uchegbu, a veteran Nollywood actor, has died.

His colleague, Mr Mayor Ofoegbu, who is also a well-known film director and actor, shared the tragic news of his death.

Brymo Uchegbu died in his sleep last night, according to Ofoegbu.

Sharing the sad news, he wrote:

My man, my 5 & 6, Don Brymo Uchegbu passed in his sleep.

I received the shocking news this morning and had to verify from his family.

Chai! Don Brymo my manchi.

It’s had to say goodbye.

Nnukwu nwa na Enugu ukwu”

Veteran Nollywood actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu reportedly passes away Source: Facebook

In a follow-up post, he also wrote:

“Goodbye my friend.

Don Brymo Uchegbu takes a bow.”