Video: Actor Lateef Adedimeji marks 37th birthday in style [Photos]

Lateef, who recently opened up on his humble beginnings, expressed gratitude to God for his mercy.

The talented role interpreter is marking his birthday in the US, where he is currently working on a project.

Popular Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji is celebrating his 37th birthday today, February 1st, 2023.

Sharing dapper photos on his Instagram page, Lateef, who recently opened up on his humble beginnings, expressed gratitude to God for his mercy.

He revealed that whenever he doesn’t understand anything, he trust in Him to fix it.

“Even when I don’t understand it. I just trust God to fix it. God has been merciful, may his name be praised. Happy birthday to you AbdulLateef”.

Recall that Lateef Adedimeji had reflected on his humble beginnings ahead of his birthday

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, the talented actor revealed that he was once paid N5000 for a lead role.

Lateef revealed that the journey and story of his life has never been smooth but his inner Abeokuta and Lagos spirit never gave up.

He recounted how he was just an helpless young boy who does his things and made people laugh unintentionally. The unintentional act opened doors for him as he was picked up in secondary school by a non governmental organization.